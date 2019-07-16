Supporters looking to save neglected Albany cemetery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drivers who travel Krumkill Road in Albany have likely noticed how overgrown the Evangelical Protestant Church Cemetery has become.

Blogger Chris White says he and others with ancestors buried there are looking to see it returned to its former glory and are asking for help from city officials.

Chris blames the neglect on a religious organization, which recently purchased the cemetery along with a church located at 82 Clinton St. in Albany.

The church and the cemetery were founded in the 19th Century by German immigrants. County records show that the current owner is a religious organization called Healing From Heaven Friends.

NEWS10 ABC found little information about Healing From Heaven Friends but did find a man on Facebook who was asking for donations to help rebuild the church. We sent him a message, but have not yet heard back. Chris says the man is the pastor of the church.

The mayor’s office tells NEWS10 they are currently in the process of trying to locate the contact person for the religious group so they can serve them with a notice that the property is in violation. City Hall has also reached out to the New York State Division of Cemeteries, which has a program of volunteers to see if they can assist with the delicate work that needs to be done to clear the site without disturbing or damaging the old headstones.

