GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza announced plans to kick off the holiday season with Small Business Saturday specials on November 26. The plaza features a mix of independent retailers and restaurants for the public to explore.

Barry Richman, owner of Pearl Grant Richmans comments, “Pearl Grant Richmans is very happy to participate in Small Business Saturday,” “Through our customers’ support we are able to continue to offer a superior shopping experience, while giving back to the local community with charitable contributions like those we’ve been making to the Empire State Youth Orchestra and the Albany Symphony for more than 63 years. As a small business, we welcome the opportunity to serve the Capital Region.”

Organizers estimate that 67 cents of every dollar spent in a small business on November 26 stays in the local community. They added small businesses donate 250% more than larger business to local nonprofits and community centers. Small Business Saturday was designed by American Express in 2010 to encourage holiday shopping at independently owned stores. The Black Friday counterpart reached a record of $23.3 billion in 2021.

Small Business Saturday specials

BARE Blends: 20% off retail items and 15% off smoothies and salads

Beck Furs: 10% off fur-trimmed boots and 20% off regularly priced items

Circles: 30% off all coats

Delmar Bootery: 15% off select merchandise

Different Drummer’s Kitchen: 20% off regularly priced Le Creuset items and 20% off regularly priced items

DiNapoli Opticians: 30% off select non-prescription sunwear

Felthousen’s Florist: 10% off any purchase

Frank Adams Jewelers: Free jewelry cleaning and free jewelry inspections

Hippo’s Home Entertainment: 10% off any television

Mr. Fuji Sushi: 15% off entire meal

Pearl Grant Richmans: 10% off purchase of $50 or more, plus double rewards points on all purchases for VIP Members

RAD Soap Co.: 20% off purchase of $65 or more, and a free gift with a purchase of $85 or more

The Silver Parrot: Free pair of earrings with a purchase of $40 or more; 15% off all holiday themed jewelry

Stride Rite: 25% off select hikers and select fashion boots

ta-da!: $10 off a purchase of $50 or more; $20 off a purchase of $100 or more; and free gift with purchase while supplies last

Ten Thousand Villages: 20% off entire purchase

A complete list can be found at the Stuyvesant Plaza website. Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge states, “We welcome all to enjoy a wonderfully unique shopping experience at Stuyvesant Plaza this holiday season, and there’s no better time to start finding inspiration than on Small Business Saturday,” “With fantastic deals and an abundance of options, there’s sure to be a gift for everyone on your list at our independently owned stores. Best of all, you know that when you shop small, you’re supporting the local community and keeping dollars right here in the Capital Region.”

Stuyvesant Plaza is located at the corner of Western Avenue and Fuller Road in Albany. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Beginning Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23 the Plaza will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Restaurant, bank, and post office hours may vary.