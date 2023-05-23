ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you need a car wash and would like to support a good cause? On June 3 and 4, head over to the Hoffman Car Wash with non-perishable food items for a free Ultimate car wash!

Food donations will help local food pantries provide much-needed assistance to those in need. This year’s pantry recipients include:

The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)

Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)

Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)

Franklin Community Center (Northline Rd.)

The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Central, Village, & Albany-Shaker)

Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam & Gloversville)

Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)

Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Vestal & Front St.)

Northeast Regional Food Bank (Circle & Route 7)

People’s Place (Kingston)

Rome Food Pantry (Erie Blvd. & Black River Blvd.)

Salvation Army (Hudson)

South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)

Utica Rescue Mission (New Hartford)

Utica Food Pantry (Yorkville)

The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)

Individuals only need to donate one non-perishable food item to participate. Suggestions for items include canned meat or fish, canned entrees, canned fruit in juice, cereal, and peanut butter and jelly.