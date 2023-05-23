ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you need a car wash and would like to support a good cause? On June 3 and 4, head over to the Hoffman Car Wash with non-perishable food items for a free Ultimate car wash!

Food donations will help local food pantries provide much-needed assistance to those in need. This year’s pantry recipients include:

  • The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)
  • Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar) 
  • Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)
  • Franklin Community Center (Northline Rd.)
  • The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Central, Village, & Albany-Shaker)
  • Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam & Gloversville)
  • Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)
  • Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)
  • Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Vestal & Front St.)
  • Northeast Regional Food Bank (Circle & Route 7)
  • People’s Place (Kingston)
  • Rome Food Pantry (Erie Blvd. & Black River Blvd.)
  • Salvation Army (Hudson)
  • South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)
  • Utica Rescue Mission (New Hartford)
  • Utica Food Pantry (Yorkville)
  • The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)

Individuals only need to donate one non-perishable food item to participate. Suggestions for items include canned meat or fish, canned entrees, canned fruit in juice, cereal, and peanut butter and jelly.