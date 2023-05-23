ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you need a car wash and would like to support a good cause? On June 3 and 4, head over to the Hoffman Car Wash with non-perishable food items for a free Ultimate car wash!
Food donations will help local food pantries provide much-needed assistance to those in need. This year’s pantry recipients include:
- The Anchor Food Pantry (East Greenbush)
- Bethlehem Food Pantry (Delmar)
- Captain Community Human Services (Clifton Park)
- Franklin Community Center (Northline Rd.)
- The Food Pantries of the Capital District (Central, Village, & Albany-Shaker)
- Fulmont Community Action Agency (Amsterdam & Gloversville)
- Hope 7 Food Pantry (Troy)
- Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless (Albany)
- Loaves and Fish Food Pantry (Vestal & Front St.)
- Northeast Regional Food Bank (Circle & Route 7)
- People’s Place (Kingston)
- Rome Food Pantry (Erie Blvd. & Black River Blvd.)
- Salvation Army (Hudson)
- South Glens Falls Moreau Community Center (Queensbury)
- Utica Rescue Mission (New Hartford)
- Utica Food Pantry (Yorkville)
- The Wilton Food Pantry (Saratoga)
Individuals only need to donate one non-perishable food item to participate. Suggestions for items include canned meat or fish, canned entrees, canned fruit in juice, cereal, and peanut butter and jelly.