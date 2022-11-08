ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To encourage the community to support downtown Albany’s independent businesses, B. Lodge & Co. is running two weeks of promotions with chances to win prizes. The contest will run from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, until 11:59 p.m. on December 10.

To participate, customers must make a purchase within the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District during this time frame. Purchases may include:

Dine-in, takeout, or delivery orders from Downtown restaurants

Online, phone, or in-store purchases from Downtown retailers

Fitness and personal care appointments, including haircuts, spa treatments, etc.

Purchasing a gift card from a Downtown business or purchasing a Downtown Albany Gift Card

After a purchase has been made, take a photo or screenshot of the receipt and email it to hello@downtownalbany.org. You must put “Shop & Savor smAlbany receipt” in the subject line. The image must clearly show the date, location, and dollar amount of your purchase. Each valid receipt will count as one entry in the contest. There is no limit to entries.

Winners will be chosen at random and contacted the week of December 12. The grand prize is a Shop Small tote bag filled with $600 in merchandise and gift cards from Downtown businesses. Customers who submit receipts will also be entered to win one $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card, valid at over 40 locations, and one $20 B. Lodge & Co. gift certificate. Customers can also receive a bonus entry by making purchases on Small Business Saturday (November 26).