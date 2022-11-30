VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thacher Park is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar this Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. The event highlights handcrafted gifts by local artisans.

Jewelry, paintings, blown glass, photographs, soaps, toys, basketry and much more will be available at the holiday themed event. Live music from TuneFolk will fill the winter air while you shop and take in the views of the Helderberg Escarpment.

Thacher Park is located at 830 Thacher Park Road in Voorheesville. The bazaar continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 4.