Support for local soldiers not forgotten amid COVID-19 pandemic

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Operation Adopt-a-Soldier is working to make sure those on the front lines aren’t forgotten amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite challenges of his own in rebuilding the organization’s warehouse after a fire, founder Cliff Seguin has found another hurdle in the current health crisis.

“Three months ago, four months ago, we would have been sending 200, 300, boxes overseas,” Seguin said.

That number is now down to about 20.

The care packages are filled with toiletries and other items to brighten the spirits of local soldiers. Items like hand sanitizer and surgical masks are now being added to the boxes.

“Hopefully this won’t take much longer because it’s [close to] summer time, and then we’re going into the holiday season. Thanksgiving is going to be coming up and Christmas, and soldiers, they need their packages,” Seguin said.

The organization begins sending care packages to soldiers for the holidays in August.

Seguin asks anyone who has time while they’re at home under Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order to write notes that he can put into soldier’s care packages.

“Just sit down and write, ‘Thank you for your service. We’re thinking of you.’ Very short, very simple, and it means so much to the soldiers that are overseas,” Seguin said.

To send a letter to be added to a care package, send it to:

891 Saratoga Road Gansevoort, NY 12831

