ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new store will open for teachers in Albany on Saturday, November 19. The store will be a resource for teachers to get supplies for students in the Capital Region.

The store will carry every need a student might have from paper, pens, notebooks, and much more. It will be fully stocked with new items and no cost to the teachers. With most teachers having to buy supplies for their students, this store will be a huge help to educators.

The store will be opening on November 19 at 10 a.m. located at Westgate Building, 10 North Russel Road. Pastor Charlie Muller, Mayor Jerry Jennings, David Soares and teachers from local schools will be in attendance.