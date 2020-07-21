SUNY Schenectady wins $3M grant for health care education

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The federal Department of Health and Human Services is awarding a $3 million grant to SUNY Schenectady to support the training of hundreds of eligible students for careers in the health care field.

Under the Health Profession Opportunity Grant program, SUNY Schenectady offers nursing and technical courses to low-income students, who earn industry-recognized certificates in:

Behavioral health technician

Certified nurse aide

Community health worker

EKG tech

Emergency medical technician

Home health aide

Medical administrative assistant

Personal care aide

Phlebotomy technician

Curriculums include hands-on training, skills assessments, job interview training, plus assistance with child care and transportation. Since SUNY Schenectady began offering HPOG programs:

1,837 students have enrolled

2,214 training courses have been offered

Over 800 participants have been hired

HPOG programs represent life-changing opportunities for many low-income students who can’t access specialized training courses. “Oftentimes simply having access to that first entry into education is so critical for students,” says Dr. Steady Moono, President of SUNY Schenectady. “HPOG is so valuable because it provides the first step into health care training, as well as a clear pathway [to] continue advancing in their health care careers.”

“When you take pride in what you do every day, there is a big sense of satisfaction in that,” said HPOG student and nurse Crystal Hodge.

HPOG programs were created to train qualified health care staff, and the latest round of funding came from the CARES act as part of the latest stimulus package.

