Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Trial, vote expected on allowing witnesses

SUNY Schenectady schedule celebrates Black History Month

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNY Schenectady Entrance

SUNY Schenectady Entrance

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady will hold a Black History Month Luncheon on February 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The soul food menu pairs perfectly with a presentation from Antony Zokou Silvere, screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, and native of Cote d’Ivoire. Tickets are $10 for students and $18 for general admission.

Besides the luncheon, SUNY Schenectady also offers a full calendar of free events on campus at Elston Hall in honor of Black History Month.

  • Black History Opening Ceremony
    Speaker: Nikita Hardy, Schenectady County Affirmative Action Manager
    February 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Club Carnival Spirit Day
    February 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Students and the Vote
    Topic: The importance of voting from the students’ perspective
    Organizers: Club ALANA and the Inter-Cultural Committee
    February 6 from noon to 1:15 p.m.
  • Circle of Music
    Topic: History of soul music, then and now
    Presenter: Dr. DeShawn McGarrity, Schenectady College and Career Outreach Center Executive Director
    February 10 from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Civic Engagement
    Topic: The importance of being involved in the political process
    Presenter: Marsha Mortimore, local historian
    February 12 from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Let’s Get Involved
    Topic: Community working together
    February 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
    Presenters: Thearse McCalmon, educator and 2018 Schenectady mayoral candidate, and Omar Sterling McGill, New York State Senate Journal Clerk, Schenectady County Human Rights Commission Vice-Chairman, and NAACP Schenectady Second Vice President
  • Unheard No More: Power Through Action
    Topic: New York human rights law, local social justice concerns, prominent human and civil rights issues in our community, and how being engaged impacts change
    February 20 from noon to 1 p.m.
    Presenter: Angelicia A. Morris, Schenectady County Human Rights Commission Executive Director
  • The History of Black Wall Street
    February 26, noon to 1 p.m.
    Presenter: David Craft, Albany Law Clinic and Justice Center Community Development Clinic Fellow/Staff Attorney

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play