SUNY Schenectady postpones commencement ceremony

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady leaders postponed their May commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said the university will offer the graduates a chance to participate in an on-campus graduation once they can confirm a new date.

“We strongly believe that our students should be recognized for their academic success. This is what we owe our students as an institution,” said Dr. Steady H. Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady. “This is especially true of this class, who has had to face the additional challenge of moving their studies to a virtual format halfway through the spring semester. We are proud of the commitment they have made and the flexibility they have shown in attaining their academic goals.”

All those who are eligible for graduation will still receive their degrees and certificates as scheduled.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES