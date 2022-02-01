SUNY Schenectady earns $2 million grant renewal for early college high school program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady students will still have the opportunity to graduate high school with an associates degree. SUNY Schenectady announced Tuesday the renewal of its Smart Transfer Early College High School (ST-ECHS) program grant, totaling $2 million, from the New York State Department of Education.

The college first introduced the ST-ECHS program in 2017 after receiving a $1 million grant. With renewal of these funds through June 30, 2026, the college will continue to welcome students into SUNY Schenectady academic programs- and they can earn their diplomas at the same time.

Areas of study include:

Business Administration

Criminal Justice

Culinary Arts

Humanities and Social Sciences

Science

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that the Smart Transfer Early College High School program grant has been renewed for another four years,” said Dr. Steady Moono, President of SUNY Schenectady. “Through this innovative program, students have earned their associate degrees while still in high school and then transferred on for their bachelor’s degree as juniors. This is impressive on many levels and we are proud to serve as the pipeline for students to start on their pathway in higher education and achieve their goals.”

Smart Transfer is a partnership among SUNY Schenectady, the University at Albany, SUNY Delhi, and Schenectady High School (SHS). Every year a cohort of approximately 32 students are admitted to the program. The students spend their first two years of high school full-time at Schenectady High School and their junior and senior years primarily at SUNY Schenectady. Students can then transfer to a four-year institution to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

Anibal Soler Jr., superintendent of the Schenectady City School District, noted how successful Smart Transfer students have been in the program. “I am extremely grateful for this partnership and program which presents an incredible opportunity and pathway for our students to continue their educational journey, earn college credits while in high school, and ultimately achieve their educational goals,” said Superintendent Soler. “The program truly makes a difference, especially in the lives of those students who earn a college degree while still in high school. This is the strength of partnership and community. We are thrilled that the funding is renewed and the opportunity will continue.”

Of the students who have participated in the program, 100% have graduated from Schenectady High School and 70% have graduated from SUNY Schenectady with an associates degree. They have gone on to transfer to four-year institutions including the University at Albany, SUNY Delhi, the College of Saint Rose, and Wellesley College.