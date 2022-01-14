SUNY Schenectady delays start of spring semester

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady is delaying the start of the spring semester for one week. Classes will now be starting on January 24 instead of January 17.

The first two weeks of the semester will also be taught online with the exception of some Aviation, Culinary Arts, Music, and Science labs. The college plans for students to be back on campus for in-person learning on February 7.

“The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community remains our top priority,” said Dr. Steady Moono, College President. “With the general increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant we thought it was best to delay the start of the semester and begin with virtual online learning formats.”

SUNY Schenectady will continue to offer support services including laptop loans, Food Pantry, wellness, advisement, tutoring, IT support, and other areas for students. The college said it will perform a deep cleaning before students return to campus.

“Our students have shown tremendous resilience, grit, and adaptability over the past nearly two years and we appreciate the flexibility they have demonstrated throughout the pandemic,” said Moono.