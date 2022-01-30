SUNY Rockefeller Institute of Government announces ‘Future Leaders in Policy Competition’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State University of New York Rockefeller Institute of Government is giving SUNY students statewide the chance to share their research with New York State leaders, publish with the college, and win $500. University officials announced the contest, officially named the “Future Leaders in Policy Competition”, Sunday.

Students are now able to submit an application on the university’s online portal, and if chosen will develop their in-progress or completed research into presentations that they will deliver to a panel of judges. Sitting on the panel will be New York State Legislature members, Executive Chamber officials, and members of various state government agencies.

Winners will be invited to adapt their research and presentations for written publication by the Rockefeller Institute. Upon publication approval of their final research, researchers/teams will be awarded a prize of $500.

Eligible participants should complete the online application form by February 15. After a review process, those deemed eligible to participate in the competition will be notified by March 8. Questions may be directed to info@rock.suny.edu.