LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Empire State College has dedicated a garden to those who were impacted by COVID-19.

Last fall, the college’s staff planted dozens of lilies and other flowers at what is now called the Resilience Garden. The flowers were donated by Lisa Johnson, who is a project coordinator at SUNY Empire College.

Officials said the flowers are a symbol to the promise of new beginnings as we make progress in the pandemic.