SUNY Empire ranks #1 in Capital Region MBA enrollment

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Empire State College had the highest enrollment numbers in the Capital Region for its Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program during the Fall 2021 term. The college announced its victory Wednesday, after a comparison of Capital Region programs was completed by the Albany Business Review.

The ranking was published January 7 and showed SUNY Empire had 397 students enrolled in its fully online MBA program, which is about a 3% increase from the previous year.

SUNY Empire State College Officer in Charge Nathan Gonyea, Ph.D., said, “This ranking speaks to the real-world relevance of SUNY Empire’s MBA in Business Management program to the Capital Region workforce. Not only is the program affordable and flexible, but it is applicable to in-demand jobs in our local economy, making the MBA in business management program an ideal option for ambitious Capital Region professionals.”

The MBA in business management program at SUNY Empire offers concentrations in:

Management

International Business

Human Resource Management

Marketing

Innovation Management & Entrepreneurship

Healthcare Management

Nonprofit Management

Project Management

Information Technology Management

Global Finance and Investment

SUNY Empire State College Dean of the School for Graduate Studies Brian Carolan said, “It’s no surprise that our MBA programs are ranked number one in the Capital Region for enrollment. With 10 specializations, our MBA in business management is tailored to meet the demands of today’s employers and provide students with the skills they need to excel in a rapidly evolving environment. And our MBA in health care leadership delivers the broad knowledge students need to oversee an increasingly complex health care system that is evidence based and patient centered. SUNY Empire’s graduate programs offer a flexible, affordable, and high-quality experience with top notch faculty. This is what distinguishes our program from its many competitors.”

SUNY Empire’s MBA also offers a program in health care leadership, which is fully online and includes executive retreats, and a fully online master’s degree in finance. For more information on SUNY Empire’s graduate and undergraduate programs, visit the college’s website.