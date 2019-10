COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An alert was sent out to the SUNY Cobleskill community to warn students of potential threat.

The Village of Cobleskill Police received report of an attempted abduction that took place off campus on MacArthur Avenue early Sunday morning.

A female student reported that two males in a white, four door sedan attempted to force her into the vehicle.

Police said no other incidents have been reported at this time, but the suspects and the vehicle have not been identified.