SUNY Cobleskill looks for dogs to join its Canine Training Program

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The SUNY Cobleskill Canine Training and Management Program is seeking dogs for its canine classes. There is a list of criteria in order for dogs to be accepted for the program:

Should be at least one year old (some exceptions are made)

Can have little or no training

Must be social to humans and other dogs

Must be current on typical vaccinations.

Temperament tests are performed with dogs prior to their acceptance into the program. Once accepted for the spring semester, dogs may daytime board at the Campus Kennels (space dependent) or commute from home to each class at specific times of day.

Enrollment, training, and daytime care are all free of charge. The SUNY Cobleskill campus is home to dedicated canine-specific training facilities, and the College supports a student-run canine club.

SUNY Cobleskill’s Bachelor of Technology degree program in Canine Training and Management prepares students for a wide range of professional opportunities, including working dogs, service dogs, and therapy dogs. Interested dog owners should contact Instructor/Coordinator Kyle McCraith at mccraikj@cobleskill.edu.