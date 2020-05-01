SUNY Cobleskill holds food drive

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many people still without work and wondering where their next meal will be coming from, a local college stepped up to help.

SUNY Cobleskill hosted a food drive Friday by partnering with the Regional Food Bank, the Schoharie County Farm Bureau and local volunteers.

They started loading cars at 10 a.m. and delivered over 13,000 pounds of food in just under two hours. In addition to the food drive, 30 care packages were delivered to people with no means of transportation.

“You never know who’s going to come, so we put the word out there, and I’ve gotten emails,” Sandy Prokop with the NY Farm Bureau said. “I have to tell you, I sat there and tears just came to my eyes. People have stories to tell, moments to share. This is a time that’s different than any we have been through before, and that’s what we wanted — to make a difference.”

