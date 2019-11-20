SUNY Board of Trustees assembling task force to address racial incidents

ALBANY, N. Y. (NEWS10) — A string of racist incidents on college campuses across New York State have taken place recently.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed Syracuse University leadership, including the chancellor, for their handling of the incidents.

Less than 24 hours after the governor called on the Syracuse Board of Trustees to install a monitor to investigate, the SUNY board is taking action.

SUNY leadership is now assembling a task force to discuss campus policies and how to respond to future incidents. As for Gov. Cuomo’s criticism of the Syracuse University chancellor, SU Dept. of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado disagrees.

“I couldn’t say enough about the chancellor’s leadership,” he said. “Like I said, he’s worked feverishly and tirelessly for the last 13 days. He is committed to not only making sure that there’s calm in the community but also getting to the bottom of this. There’s so many issues, and this is so complex, but I can tell you that the chancellor’s worked so hard that I firmly disagree with the assessment.”

On Wednesday, in Albany, the SUNY Board of Trustees and the SUNY chancellor announced that all SUNY college presidents and campus leadership will be invited to Albany to address the issues across their campus communities. No date or time has been scheduled, however.