SUNY Albany reaches vaccine milestone

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The mass vaccination site at the University at Albany reached a milestone in the race to vaccinate.
They have given out more than 100,000 doses.
UAlbany thanked all the volunteers who helped get to that number.
More than 100,000 vaccinations have been given at the UAlbany vaccine site! Thank you to the volunteers and workers helping to #VaccinateNY. pic.twitter.com/1ywTO0QdbC— University at Albany (@ualbany) March 17, 2021
