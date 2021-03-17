SUNY Albany reaches vaccine milestone

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The mass vaccination site at the University at Albany reached a milestone in the race to vaccinate.

They have given out more than 100,000 doses.

UAlbany thanked all the volunteers who helped get to that number.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire