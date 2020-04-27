Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Sunmark to cover some costs for Ronald McDonald House

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House is focused on its mission of helping families with sick children get the care and resources they need.

Now, the organization is getting some extra help from Sunmark Credit Union.

Currently, the Ronald McDonald House is covering the cost of hotel accommodations and meals for families due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions. Sunmark has committed to covering all the additional costs the charity is incurring by supporting families with children at Albany Medical Center.

The credit union will cover all costs through the month of May.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak