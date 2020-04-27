Sunmark to cover some costs for Ronald McDonald House

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House is focused on its mission of helping families with sick children get the care and resources they need.

Now, the organization is getting some extra help from Sunmark Credit Union.

Currently, the Ronald McDonald House is covering the cost of hotel accommodations and meals for families due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions. Sunmark has committed to covering all the additional costs the charity is incurring by supporting families with children at Albany Medical Center.

The credit union will cover all costs through the month of May.

