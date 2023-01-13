LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 180 Sunmark Credit Union employees contributed a combined $14,000 to local charities in 2022 through the credit union’s employee donation program, “Make your mark for charity.” This annual program was a component of Sunmark’s 85th anniversary “make your mark” campaign—which donated a total of more than $85,000 to local charities and non-profits in 2022.

Organizations were selected based on the results of a staff-wide survey circulated at the beginning of 2022 in which 10 nonprofits were chosen. Each of the 10 nonprofits was assigned a month, with the remaining two allocated to a holiday giving program and the National Credit Unions 4 Kids organization.

This voluntary contribution program allows employees, who wish to participate, the option of a bi-weekly donation.

Charities included in 2022:

Things of My Very Own

CU4Kids

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

Our Community Cares

Special Olympics New York

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region

Matthew 25 Pantry

Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center

Alliance for Safe Kids

Veterans and Community Housing Coalition

Sunmark Adopt a Family Program for Safe Inc. of Schenectady

Funds received through the program are either given as a monetary donation or used to purchase supplies or other “wish list” items requested from the organization. Additionally, the Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation supports the recipients through other events that correlate with the charity for that month.