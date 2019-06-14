Summer Reading Program: Fun for the whole family

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Learning and having fun at the same time. That’s the goal of the Summer Reading Program happening at libraries across New York State.

The Brunswick Community Library is working to make this a family affair. Library Director Sara Hopkins says it helps stop that “Summer Slide” saying, “If we can keep their brains stimulated over the summer, that is our goal. It doesn’t necessarily have to be reading and sitting quietly with a book. It’s also being stimulated, coming to the library, doing art programs, science programs. Anything that keeps their brains really engaged through the summer.”

Hopkins, citing studies from Scholastic, suggests that families try to read at least four books with their children over the summer. They will score higher on reading comprehension tests and will not feel that “Summer Slide” as much.

As for family activities, Hopkins says the Brunswick Community Library incorporates several activities. One event they’re highlighting is their first ever Civil War Demonstration on Saturday July 13th.

They’ll kick off their Summer Reading Program on June 27th at 4 p.m. For more information click here.