Summer Reading Program: Fun and learning at your local library

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Kids are getting ready to end school for the year, but that learning doesn’t have to stop. That’s where the Summer Reading Program comes in.

Libraries across the state participate each and every year, coming up with fun ways to keep our kids learning all summer long and avoid that summer brain drain.

Mary Fellows, the manager of Youth and Family Services for the Upper Hudson Library System, says reading skills are like any other skill, you use it or you lose it.

She says that 2.4 million kids and teens across the state participate in Summer Reading Programs at their libraries. More than 52,000 kids participated across 36 libraries in Albany and Rensselaer Counties last year.

For more information on the activities happening at libraries across the Upper Hudson Library System click here.