Summer programs for Albany kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – School is out for summer so the city of Albany is rolling out its recreation programs for kids. Mayor Kathy Sheehan announcing the programs at the Lincoln Park Pool.

The city will be offering camps for kids interested in sports and dance along with many more opportunities for kids or the entire family to enjoy. The city is partnering with the school district and the public library to create these summer programs.

“It’s just so great to have partners in the city that understand that we need to make sure that we’re thinking holistically about our young people in particular during the summer,” said Mayor Sheehan.

Some of the programs are free. The city has a website with more information about programs and prices. Click here for the website.