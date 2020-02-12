Substitute teacher accused of recording student in Shaker High School bathroom

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police have arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly attempting to videotape a student under a restroom stall at Shaker High School on Tuesday.

Police say Jeffrey Wellman, 42, a Shaker High substitute teacher attempted to record a 17-year-old male student in the restroom by holding his cell phone under the stall divider. The student noticed the phone and said he also saw flashes, as though Wellman was attempting to snap photos.

According to police. the student grabbed a hold of Wellman’s pants and managed to get his own cellphone video of the man as he fled the bathroom and the school.

Staff at Shaker High School alerted the school resource officer to the incident and the Colonie Police Department Youth and Special Victims Unit and Computer Crimes Unit responded to the school. Police say they were able to identify Wellman using the victim’s cellphone video as well as school surveillance video. Investigators found Wellman at his home and placed him under arrest without incident. Police also took Wellman’s cell phone and laptop into evidence.

Wellman was charged with 2nd-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear back in court later this month.

Police say Wellman was placed as a substitute teacher at Shaker High School through the Capital Region Boces Substitute Coordination Service.

While there have not yet been any reports of other victims, police urge anyone who may have been victimized or has information to contact Colonie Police at 518-783-2744.

LATEST STORIES: