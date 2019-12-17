Sub shop owner, manager plead not guilty to killing employee; trial date set

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y (NEWS10) — Two men were indicted Monday on murder and other charges in the killing of 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont from Gloversville.

Both the owner and manager of the Johnstown sub shop where she worked were arraigned Tuesday in Saratoga County Court. Georgios Kakavelos, 51, of Ballston Spa, was rolled into court in a wheelchair. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, concealment of a body, and evidence tampering in the killing of Lamont in late October.

Next, his co-defendant, the manager of the sub shop, 34-year-old James Duffy from Johnstown, was arraigned on the same charges.

The pair allegedly buried Lamont in a shallow grave near Exit 13 southbound on the Northway. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Kakavelos and Duffy were remanded to county jail.

The trial date is tentatively set for May 18, 2020.