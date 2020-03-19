Stuyvesant Plaza to waive rent payments on shops and restaurants for two-week period

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza has announced it will waive rent payments for all retail stores and restaurants in the plaza for a two-week period which goes into effect Friday, March 20.

The announcement is in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic which has caused unforeseen challenges and loses for businesses and restaurants.

“Our success as a shopping plaza, which dates back more than half a century, is predicated on the success of our tenants. During this unprecedented time of crisis, it is our responsibility to do all that we can to support our retail and restaurant partners and provide them with some relief while we continue to work through these challenges together,” said Stuyvesant Plaza President Ed Swyer. “I am tremendously proud of the innovation our tenants are showing to continue to operate and serve the community, and I encourage everyone to do whatever they can to support their neighborhood businesses. By doing so, we will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”

Stuyvesant Plaza is reportedly monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and is taking all necessary precautions to help protect shoppers.

Additionally, Stuyvesant Plaza is currently following all CDC and Prevention and International Council of Shopping Centers guidelines by increasing the daily cleaning of all spaces including a heightened focus on hight-touch surfaces, handles, and restrooms with a CDC-approved disinfectant spray.

Shoppers are encouraged to contact each store or restaurant for specific operating details.

For more information call (518)-482-8986 or visit the shopping center’s website here.

LATEST STORIES: