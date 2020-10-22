Stuyvesant Plaza donates $100K in gifts cards to UAlbany students

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza made a generous donation to students at the University at Albany while also supporting the business owners on the plaza’s property. The plaza donated $100,000 in gift cards.

The gesture will help students buy the things they need like professional clothing for internships, health and wellness services, and day-to-day amenities. The purchases will also help business owners that have been dealing with several months of the coronavirus pandemic, including several months of lockdown in the spring.

Edward Swyer, President and CEO of Stuyvesant Plaza, said in-part:

“Stuyvesant Plaza is proud to donate these gift cards to benefit both the students and our tenants as we continue to collectively work through these challenges.”

