Stuyvesant Plaza buys, donates $10K in restaurant gift cards

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza has found a way to help support its businesses and give back to the local medical community at the same time.
The plaza is buying $10,000 in gift cards from its restaurants to help them remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. The plaza had previously announced that it would waive rent for a two-week period.
The gift cards will be donated to employees at Albany Medical Center and St. Peter’s Hospital.
“We took $10,000 and divided it among nine restaurants, so it’s about $1,100 and change for each restaurant that we’re buying gift cards from,” Stuyvesant Plaza VP Real Estate Janet Kaplen said. “Ordered the gift cards, gave them a credit card, and arranged to get them to us, and we’re shipping them — $5,000 to Albany Med and $5,000 to St. Peter’s.”
