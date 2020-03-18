Stuyvesant Plaza alters operating hours during coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. – The shops at Stuyvesant Plaza will see altered operating hours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stuyvesant Plaza will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

While the plaza remains open, individual tenants and business have announced temporary closures to their locations. Operating hours for restaurants in the plaza vary. Restaurants in the plaza will only be open for take out and delivery, dine-in services will be closed in accordance with state regulations.

Shoppers are encouraged to contact each store or restaurant for details.

