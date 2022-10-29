ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get your smarty pants on for Trivia. Now is the time to showcase all the random knowledge you’ve built up over your lifetime and impress your friends.
According to Trivia Nights Live, these bars host Trivia every week allowing people the chance to win prizes and learn something new. The schedule is as follows,
Monday
- Carson’s Woodside Tavern, 7 p.m.
- Sully’s Tavern, 7 p.m.
- Tipsy Moose Troy, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- Albany Distilling Co., 7 p.m.
- Bailey’s Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.
- Beer Bones Taproom, 7:30, call ahead to reserve a table
- Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 7:30 p.m.
- Martel’s at Capital Hills Golf Course, 6:30 p.m.
- McGeary’s Irish Pub, 7 p.m.
- My Place & Company, 7:30 p.m.
- Nanola, 7 p.m.
- Ravenswood, 6:30 p.m.
- Spinners Pizza & Pub, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
- Active Ingredient Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
- Alley Cat Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
- Artisinal Brew Works, 7 p.m.
- Local 217, 7 p.m.
- McAddy’s Pub, 7 p.m.
- Recovery Sports Grill-Troy, 7 p.m.
- Ships Pub, 7 p.m.
- Signal 30 BBQ (on hiatus), 6:30 p.m.
- Tipsy Moose Albany, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Adirondack Brewery (returns 11/10), 7 p.m.
- Courtside Grille @ Impact Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Fort Orange Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
- Junior’s Bar & Grill, 8 p.m.
- O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub, 7 p.m.
- On Tap Bar and Restaurant, 7 p.m.
- Sammy Cohen’s, 7 p.m., first Thursday of each month
- Side Door Cafe, 7 p.m.
- Tacos & Taps, 7 p.m.
- The Fox and the Burn, 6:30 p.m.
- The Horses Lounge, 7 p.m.
- Villa Valenti Pub, 7 p.m.
- Warbler Brewery, 7 p.m.
- Wolff’s Biergarten Albany, 7 p.m.
- Wolff’s Biergarten Schenectady, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Jessica Stone’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub, brunch trivia, 11:30 a.m.