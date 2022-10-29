ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get your smarty pants on for Trivia. Now is the time to showcase all the random knowledge you’ve built up over your lifetime and impress your friends.

According to Trivia Nights Live, these bars host Trivia every week allowing people the chance to win prizes and learn something new. The schedule is as follows,

Monday

Carson’s Woodside Tavern, 7 p.m.

Sully’s Tavern, 7 p.m.

Tipsy Moose Troy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Albany Distilling Co., 7 p.m.

Bailey’s Saratoga, 7:30 p.m.

Beer Bones Taproom, 7:30, call ahead to reserve a table

Katie O’Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 7:30 p.m.

Martel’s at Capital Hills Golf Course, 6:30 p.m.

McGeary’s Irish Pub, 7 p.m.

My Place & Company, 7:30 p.m.

Nanola, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood, 6:30 p.m.

Spinners Pizza & Pub, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Active Ingredient Brewing, 6:30 p.m.

Alley Cat Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Artisinal Brew Works, 7 p.m.

Local 217, 7 p.m.

McAddy’s Pub, 7 p.m.

Recovery Sports Grill-Troy, 7 p.m.

Ships Pub, 7 p.m.

Signal 30 BBQ (on hiatus), 6:30 p.m.

Tipsy Moose Albany, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Adirondack Brewery (returns 11/10), 7 p.m.

Courtside Grille @ Impact Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Orange Brewing, 6:30 p.m.

Junior’s Bar & Grill, 8 p.m.

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub, 7 p.m.

On Tap Bar and Restaurant, 7 p.m.

Sammy Cohen’s, 7 p.m., first Thursday of each month

Side Door Cafe, 7 p.m.

Tacos & Taps, 7 p.m.

The Fox and the Burn, 6:30 p.m.

The Horses Lounge, 7 p.m.

Villa Valenti Pub, 7 p.m.

Warbler Brewery, 7 p.m.

Wolff’s Biergarten Albany, 7 p.m.

Wolff’s Biergarten Schenectady, 7 p.m.

Friday

Jessica Stone’s, 7 p.m.

Saturday