Study to be conducted for possible local school merger

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For several years, there has been talk about merging Fort Edward’s school district with another school due to its struggling financial situation. That discussion is now one step closer to potentially becoming a reality.

In a virtual meeting on Wednesday, members of the Fort Edward School Board and the South Glens Falls School Board, met to speak about their schools joining together.

However, before anything changes, a study has to first be conducted. That study is expected to be completed in the spring of next year. While some are in favor of merging schools, others like Fort Edward Senior, Michael Taylor are not.

“I would totally be against it because I don’t really think their school would get along with our school as well,” said Taylor.

According to Fort Edward’s superintendent, a merger could save money.

“When they did our pre-merger study, it was about $40 million over 14 years,” said superintendent, Daniel Ward.

South Glens Falls superintendent, Kristine Orr, said while there is a financial incentive for her district, the merger could help provide equity for all students. The study is just the first step in the process.

LATEST STORIES