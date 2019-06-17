Study: Cosmetics, nail polish, among products sending kids to E.R. every two hours

(CNN) – Products like nail polish and other cosmetics have long made for cute photo opportunities with young ones, but according to a new study, these products could bring much more harm to children than parents may realize.

According to a study published Monday in the journal Clinical Pediatrics, it’s estimated that more than 64,000 kids in the United States younger than 5-years-old had a cosmetic-related injury between 2002 and 2016, which amounts to about one child every two hours.

In the study, cosmetic products were defined as those that “cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, or alter appearance,” including hair relaxers, nail polish, moisturizers, skin oils, deodorants and make-up.

The most common injuries came from nail care products (28.3%), followed by hair care products (27%), skin care products (25%) and fragrance (12.7%). About 75% of the injuries occurred when children swallowed products. The remaining exposures came from skin or eye contact.

“Although a cosmetic product may not be harmful when used according to the directions, it is important for parents and caregivers to know that a young child could be seriously injured by these products,” Rebecca McAdams, a research associate at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and an author of the study, said in an email to CNN.

If a child is accidentally exposed to a cosmetic product, parents and caregivers can call the national poison help line at 1-800-222-1222.