Study: 1 in 6 Blacks arrested for marijuana in Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new study from the New York Civil Liberties Union says Blacks in Schenectady County are 74 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana-related offenses than whites, the highest disparity in the New York State.

The study represents an 18-year period of low-level marijuana offenses.

The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office did not respond for comment.

The Schenectady Police Department sent this statement:

“While these statistics are county-wide, we acknowledge the message it portrays to our community. High crime areas do receive more attention, and while policing those areas, arrests are made. We are committed to continuously reviewing these measures and will work tirelessly to enforce all laws on an equal basis.”

Jamaica Miles with Citizen Action of New York feels her community is being targeted.

“They end up in this system and then they’re never out because there’s a scarlet letter put on these individuals as soon as they enter the criminal justice system,” Miles said. “DA Soares said that he’s willing not to prosecute marijuana charges, lets see other counties follow that lead and fully not prosecute marijuana charges,” Miles continued.

The Schenectady County District Attorney was not available for comment.