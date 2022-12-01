SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEW10) — Glendaal Principal Thomas Eagan received a sweet treat yesterday November 30 as Glendaal recognized 26 students who raised money for the Capital Region Ronald McDonald House Charities.

According to Scotia-Glenville Central School, Principal Eagan made a promise to his students that if they could raise $2,000 for Capital Region Ronald McDonald House Charities, they could turn him into a human sundae. After raising $2,853 students were allowed to douse their principal in ice cream with all the fixings.

Scotia Glenville Schools explains Read for Ronald McDonald House Charities Program Coordinator, Nancy Damato, was in attendance to recognize to thank the students and their families for their efforts. Damato also thanks Glendaal Elementary for supporting families of children with illnesses who are receiving treatment at area hospitals.