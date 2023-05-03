TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of local students got the chance to see what it would be like to work on the floor of the stock market on Wall Street. The Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge took place Wednesday morning at Hudson Valley Community College.

Students worked in teams from eight different high schools. They had $1 million to invest to start. It was all about trading stocks while getting real-time information. Organizers said the goal is to show students what it would be like to work in finance.

“This is getting out kids out and getting them excited about what’s happening in our economy,” Broadview Federal Credit Union CEO Michael Castellana said. “Getting them to understand how the markets work, getting them interested. This event can change kids’ lives.”

NEWS10’s Stephanie Rivas and Trishna Begam had the chance to participate by updating the students on the news of the day and reminding them of different factors to consider.