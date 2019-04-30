Students, parents and teachers say NY state testing is flawed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State United Teachers are calling for state action to fix what they call flawed, invalid tests that are harmful to New York students.

Public school 3rd though 8th graders are asked to take standardized English language arts and math exams.

NYSUT says the tests are too long and difficult and have caused students to break down in tears multiple times.

“The benchmarks used to set the proficiency rates are broken,” said NYSUT executive vice president Jolene DiBrango. “The tests are still not developmentally appropriate, they’re too long, and the computer based testing rollout in New York State has been a failure.”

The State Education Department responded by saying in part, “this year the New York State teachers reviewed all questions for inclusion on the assessment at least six times. It’s up to parents to decide if their children should take the tests.”

For more information on NYSUT’s ‘correct the test report,’ click here.

The State Education Department sent NEWS10 ABC this information regarding the tests: