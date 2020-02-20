Students organize #GreenIslandStrong fundraiser to support classmates in I-787 crash

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For more than a week, the Capital Region has come together supporting those families who’s students were either hurt or killed in a tragic crash on I-787. Wednesday night was no exception with dozens of people donating everything they can to a fundraiser at Slidin’ Dirty in Troy.

Heatly School English teacher Matt Holden helped his students put together the fundraiser. Holden taught 17-year-old Brandon Sylvester who lost his life when he and three friends were hit by a car while they were trying to cross 787 back on February 8th. Two other students were with them, but were not injured.

“We’ve all struggled, we’ve all grieved. We’re still very much grieving,” he says.

But in the middle of that grief — the selfless spirit of Green Island Strong came through loud and clear. Instead of taking a free dinner they were promised for their good grades, Brandon Sylvester’s classmates decided to turn it into a fundraiser for his family and the families of the other injured students.

“Everybody cares about everybody, everybody knows everybody, everybody’s basically friends, you know? You know them, you care about them, and you can sympathize,” says 11th grader Dominick Heffern.

“I’ve known those boys for years, they’ve been coming to my home with Dominick since they were in the third grade,” says Dominick’s mother, Veronica Heffern. “I think that this is amazing, and these kids did it on their own. That’s them! That’s our school and that’s our community. It is.”

Holden says he’s very proud of his students constantly supporting their classmates still on the mend.

“They wanted to know what they could do, and I was impressed by that. There’s a few times as a teacher that your students just earn your respect as young men and women, and not just as students that you need to help,” he says to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

At last check, another of Holden’s students, 17-year-old Joshua LaPlante, was still hospitalized. Albany Medical Center confirms Brandon’s sister 15-year-old Jenna and 16-year-old Tyler VanDeWal have been discharged from the hospital. They are now healing at home. Their classmates say they’ll continue giving all their love and good wishes to come back to class soon.

“It’s a really small community, so when tragic things like this happen, you know it’s just really sad and everybody really comes together and helps each other and it’s really great. It’s a great community,” says 11th grader Justin Red Cloud.

Holden also adds he’s immensely grateful to Slidin’ Dirty’s owners for agreeing to allow free sliders and beer to those who donated to Wednesday’s fundraiser.

“They’ve been amazing, they even put this raffle together last minute. I didn’t even know about this until a couple days ago. They really stepped up,” Holden says.

“This is exactly what I hoped for,” he adds while looking out at the packed house. “You know sometimes as a small community, you worry that you’ll do everything right and still no one might show, but there’s more than Green Island folks out here tonight. There’s strangers here with money and supporting us and those kids. I’ve visited them in the hospital and talked with their parents, I know they’ll be really touched by all this.”