Some students of The College of Saint Rose react to recent academic cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A number of students at The College of Saint Rose are frustrated after finding out their programs will no longer be offered. The College of Saint Rose is discontinuing over a dozen academic programs in an effort to help the school address financial challenges.

On Monday, the Saint Rose Board of Trustees has approved a plan to reduce academic expenses, saving the institution nearly $6 million. This decision will eliminate 25 academic programs. The college’s art, music, science, mathematics and business departments will be affected by these cuts.

Interim President Marsha White says the decision came down to the number of students enrolled in the programs. “Basically because of a historically low or declining enrollment, or the cost of the program to maintain it was higher than the revenue generated.”

White says these decisions will impact 10% of undergraduate students and 4% of the graduate students. “This was gut-wrenching, it’s painful and it’s just the process that we feel we had to take,” says White. Now, no new students will be enrolled in these programs, but the current students in those programs can still graduate. Affected faculty will be let go December 2021. “We’re being proactive with a plan as part as a multi year financial plan will allow the college to have a long term financial stability,” says White.

Brianna Moss is a sophomore at The College of Saint Rose. She majors in Music Education, one of the handful of programs affected. She’s confused and stressed how the financial decision came about. “I chose the school because of the music department. The school was founded on music and education so the fact that that’s being taken away, I feel like the school is losing a lot of what it’s standing for,” says Brianna. Brianna shares the same feelings with other students in the music department.

Gianna and Olivia Montagno are juniors, studying Music Education. They say they’re fortunate that they will be able to finish their degrees, however they feel bad for the freshman and the faculty. “Watching how hard our professors have been working throughout this pandemic to deliver a quality education and keep music alive. It was really disturbing. It was heartbreaking to read that email yesterday and we’re still kind of in shock about it,” says Gianna.

Rachel Leach is a 2020 alumni from Saint Rose graduating with a B.S. in Music Education. She’s shocked college officials made the decision to discontinue some programs in the music department. “Good luck Saint Rose, I think they’re going to make their bed and they can lay in it but I think it’s a huge mistake,” says Leach.

One student created an online petition called ‘Save our Music Department’. Over 1,500 students have signed the petition.