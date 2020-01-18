Students learn how to prevent cyber attacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at one local college are being taught how to prevent cyber attacks and to make sure they are aware of the different ways attackers try to hack them.

Dr. Ian McDonald, a cyber security professor at the College of Saint Rose, said the most common type of attack is a ransomware attack, which is where a user opens a suspicious link in an email and it downloads a malicious program on their computer.

The person will then offer to fix the problem for anywhere from a few dollars up to six figures.

“There are lots of other types of attacks — cyber attacks — as I’m sure you’ve heard on the news we try to teach our students holistically so they can help companies handle any kind of cyber attack,” Dr. McDonald said.

Dr. McDonald also said one of the main lessons he teaches his students is to make sure the people you know are aware of the possible attacks and how to stay safe.