SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they’ve done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.

The students will deliver the pies to the City Mission on Thursday, November 17 at 3 p.m.

Not only will students be giving back to the community, but the hope is that they will do research on the City Mission to learn about its core values and what the mission does for the community where these students live.