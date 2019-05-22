Students advocate for prom change

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Schenecady High School senior Fatima Mohammed had always dreamed of going to prom. This was until she found out it fell during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mohammed was determined to change this for herself, and her friends of the Muslim faith. She teamed up with her classmate Ja’Deana Cognetta-Whitfield to come up with a plan. After some road blocks, the pair were able to get the date for prom moved outside of Ramadan. Not only that, but prom will not fall within the holy month for at least the next 18 years.

Mohamemd and Cognetta-Whitfield credit the change to the use of their student voices. They encourage anyone who believes in something to fight for what’s right.