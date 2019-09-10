Student information stolen in massive data breach

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local school district was targeted in a data breach revealing the personal information of thousands of students.

More than 2,100 students in the Bethlehem Central School District were included in the massive nationwide Pearson AIMSweb data breach, which targeted thousands of schools.

Pearson Education, Inc. discovered the hack in March and started notifying affected schools over the summer.

School officials sent a letter home to parents detailing what was stolen in the hack, including students’ first and last names, their date of birth, and their e-mail addresses. Test results were not leaked.

Currently, there’s no evidence any of the information was misused.