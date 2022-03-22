ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No injuries were reported after a structure fire on West Street in Albany. A portion of North Allen Street from Bradford Street to Lincoln Avenue is still closed as crews investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials said the call for the fire came in around 12:45 p.m. at the multi-level apartment building. The first floor was unoccupied. One person lives on the second floor but it is unclear if they were home at the time.

Most of the damage is to the second floor and cockloft. Officials said fire investigators will remain on the scene for several more hours.