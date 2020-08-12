Structure fire at fined Schoharie County summer camp

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire has damaged a Jewish summer camp in Schoharie County that’s being fined for scorning coronavirus protocols.

A camp counselor confirmed that the fire broke out in the kitchen of the Zone girls’ camp in on Gilboa Road in Jefferson. Although no one was hurt, there was significant damage.

The county had fined the company behind the camp over $60,000, claiming people aren’t wearing masks or social distancing. Another claim is that the camp shouldn’t be operating because it’s supposed to be for temporary housing.

The Orthodox Jewish camp says it’s being unfairly targeted.

