STRIDE wins $125K for inclusive community center

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — STRIDE Adaptive Sports has won a $125,000 grant for improvements to their community center. The enhancements will make the fitness center more accessible to both those with disabilities and able-bodied community members.

The STRIDE Health and Recreation Educational Center in West Sand Lake will be getting the upgrades. The funding, provided from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation (MCHF), will go toward new equipment, additional staffing, building enhancements and facility maintenance.

Nearly $70,000 will go to new equipment, including adaptive handcycles, a recumbent exercise bike, virtual reality equipment, spinning exercise bike, fitness class equipment, weightlifting machines, pickleball equipment, and a surround sound stereo system for fitness classes. Staffing increases include hiring part-time fitness coaches, a building manager, and a website/database programmer.

“MCHF is elevating our programming to where we will conduct approximately 300 one-hour classes per year,” said STRIDE’s Founder and CEO, Mary Ellen Whitney. “Our goal is a community center where people with disabilities and able-bodied community members can exercise and socialize side-by-side.”

“We are proud to support this project, which aligns with our mission to support the full range of services that make for healthy people and communities,” said Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive Officer of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.

More information about the organization and its programs can be found on the STRIDE website.