STRIDE holds 12th annual disability awareness 5k

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Athletes from STRIDE Adaptive Sports with physical and developmental disabilities will walk, run, and roll their way across the finish line in special three-wheeled hand cycles. They will be joined by able-bodied runners from all around the Capital Region, completing the 12th annual “Strides for STRIDE” 5k to advocate for equal opportunity in sports and raise funds for STRIDE Adaptive Sports programs.

The 5k will begin at the Amphitheatre at Jennings Landing this Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m. and pass through Albany’s Corning Preserve. Tickets for the event are available for $25 online. Tickets will also be available the day of the event with an added surcharge. All proceeds will go to STRIDE Adaptive Sports to help keep its 18 adaptive sport and recreational programs fully-funded.

The inclusive, family-oriented event features virtual or on-site participation and offers casual or competitive options, so there is something for everyone. There will be refreshments including Stewart’s ice cream and food from Hannaford.

Chip timing will be provided by ARE Event Productions, and the Presenting Sponsor of the event will be American National Insurance Company, which will have a team of participants on hand and will hand out the prizes for each division.

Questions about STRIDE Programs can be directed to Megan Evans, Program Director, at (518) 598-1279 or via email. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be obtained from Patrick Hayslett, Development Director, at (518) 598-1279 or via email.