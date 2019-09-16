Stray bullets spark a conversation of gun violence

WATERVLIET, N.Y.(NEWS10) — It only takes one bullet to shatter someone’s life.

According to research by the School of Medicine at The University of California, more than 300 people in the U.S. were struck by stray bullets between 2008 and 2009.

After a bullet went flying into a home in Watervliet over the weekend, those numbers are still relevant. Police are urging the public to be more aware of gun violence.

“Gun crimes affect so many of us in the community. I wish that people would take a moment before they pull the trigger,” said Watervliet Police Chief Anthony Geraci.