GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Much of the power has been restored to National Grid customers in Saratoga County, but many spent close to a full day in the dark.

Galway and West Milton were two areas hit twice by severe storms and winds, knocking down trees and power lines.

Saratoga County Highway crews spent much of the week clearing out fallen branches and trees on the road so National Grid and Spectrum workers could repair cables.